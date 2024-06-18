Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Grows By 15.2%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

KFFB stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.