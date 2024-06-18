ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,002 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,002 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 70,582 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Finally, Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $119.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.30 and its 200-day moving average is $122.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.34 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

