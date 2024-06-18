ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Invests $123,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $683,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $450,794,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sysco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,138,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,435,000 after acquiring an additional 178,464 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,501 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.
Sysco Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of SYY stock opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.
Sysco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sysco
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.