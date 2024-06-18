ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Invests $123,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $683,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $450,794,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sysco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,138,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,435,000 after acquiring an additional 178,464 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,501 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

Sysco Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.