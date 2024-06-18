ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

