ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,268 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

