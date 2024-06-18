ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,268 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $76.13.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.