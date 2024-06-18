ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Makes New $614,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $64.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

