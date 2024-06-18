ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

