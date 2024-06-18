United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,411,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,311,177,000 after purchasing an additional 31,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $135.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.74. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

