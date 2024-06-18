ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $178.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

