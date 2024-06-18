East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Down 5.7% in May

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,370,000 after buying an additional 751,944 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 40,757.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,138,000 after buying an additional 46,416 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.33.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

