Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC) Short Interest Up 14.9% in May

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Keen Vision Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KVAC opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Get Keen Vision Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Keen Vision Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keen Vision Acquisition

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.