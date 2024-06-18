FY2024 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Raised by Analyst

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.05. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AOS. Citigroup boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day moving average is $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,958,000 after purchasing an additional 133,339 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,150,000 after purchasing an additional 76,037 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,973,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,589,000 after purchasing an additional 106,329 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,839,000 after purchasing an additional 60,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,326,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,677,000 after purchasing an additional 68,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

