FY2024 EPS Estimates for Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Boosted by HC Wainwright

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uranium Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.70 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uranium Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Uranium Royalty’s FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Uranium Royalty Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UROY opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $288.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.27. Uranium Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70.

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Uranium Royalty by 185.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 734,032 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty in the third quarter worth $71,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

