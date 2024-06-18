Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Issued By DA Davidson

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report released on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

LPX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX opened at $88.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.80. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,553 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,676,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,954 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.