Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890,986 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.08% of Ryder System worth $396,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $1,892,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,504,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $437,436.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $437,436.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,293.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,413.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.6 %

R opened at $119.58 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $128.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on R. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

