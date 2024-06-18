Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a report issued on Monday, June 17th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.20). Chesswood Group had a negative net margin of 38.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of C$68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.90 million.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Chesswood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

CHW stock opened at C$3.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.80. The company has a current ratio of 44.92, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,047.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.15. Chesswood Group has a one year low of C$3.26 and a one year high of C$9.20.

Chesswood Group Limited operates primarily in the specialty finance industry in North America. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing and origination to small and medium-sized businesses through the third-party broker and equipment vendor channels; and commercial equipment financing and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

