Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Allient Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allient in a report issued on Monday, June 17th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Allient’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Allient’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get Allient alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Allient Price Performance

NASDAQ ALNT opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. Allient has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Allient had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $146.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.84 million.

Allient Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is 7.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Juniper Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Allient during the first quarter valued at about $27,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allient by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,914,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,610,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.