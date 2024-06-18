Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $244.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.18. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

