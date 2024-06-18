Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Celsius in a research note issued on Monday, June 17th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.18.

CELH stock opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 43.5% in the first quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 638,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,940,000 after purchasing an additional 193,449 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 163.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 251.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 8.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

