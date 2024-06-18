Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 3,193 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 168,114 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,385,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,344,000 after purchasing an additional 49,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 172.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 33,273 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNTH. Mizuho upped their target price on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $27,201.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $27,201.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,269 shares of company stock worth $2,557,300. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus stock opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.56. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $94.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

