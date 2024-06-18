Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $25,292,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,470,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $762.38 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $755.89 and a 200-day moving average of $803.47. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.