EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,073,000. Gray Foundation bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,229,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,221,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $55,350,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,981,000 after purchasing an additional 294,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE HLT opened at $214.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.48. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.76 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

