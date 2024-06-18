American International Group Inc. Has $11.51 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Curtiss-Wright worth $11,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,885,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,901.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 142,863 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,816,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $18,462,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.8 %

CW stock opened at $270.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.57. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.30 and a fifty-two week high of $286.65.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,215 shares of company stock worth $4,484,765. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

