EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $107.37 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.59. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

