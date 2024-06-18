EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 127,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 42,407 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $109.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.20. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $109.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.19.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

