Objective Capital Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Objective Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,262,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,271,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,126,000 after buying an additional 371,842 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.9% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $169.70 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $299.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

