EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Chemed by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of CHE opened at $538.66 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $570.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,592 shares of company stock worth $13,424,584 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

