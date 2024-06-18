SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,276,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after buying an additional 1,768,578 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,292,000 after buying an additional 1,322,547 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,116,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,248,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,435 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $80.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $81.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

