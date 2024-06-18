Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Lifted by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,604,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.23.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $171.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.22. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

