Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Stock Position Decreased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFFD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,449.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFD opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.