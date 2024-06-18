SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,963 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 47,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.27. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

