SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 9,570 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 142.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 29,184 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,068,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,557,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,164,000 after purchasing an additional 60,602 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1787 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.