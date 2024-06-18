SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fastenal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,282,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,204,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Fastenal Stock Up 2.2 %

FAST stock opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $68.52. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

