Richardson Financial Services Inc. Invests $39,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,564 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $105.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average is $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

