SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $888,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $357.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.06.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $312.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.59. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

