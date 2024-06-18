SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,949,535.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,169 shares of company stock worth $3,506,762. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MLI opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.07. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $60.31.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $849.65 million during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

