SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,944 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in International Paper by 1,437.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 293,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,542 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in International Paper by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in International Paper by 352,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Paper

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $26,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,453.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,678 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.