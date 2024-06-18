SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 20,726 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,520 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

