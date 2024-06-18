SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,386 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,200,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,589 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.