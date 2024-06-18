SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,416 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 841,891 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 832,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,967,000 after acquiring an additional 255,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 349,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,657,000 after acquiring an additional 239,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $91.74. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

