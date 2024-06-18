SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,067 GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the third quarter worth about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GATX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GATX news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $1,254,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,055.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,314.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $2,056,678 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $132.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.76. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $141.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $379.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna boosted their target price on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on GATX

GATX Company Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.