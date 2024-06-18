Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Boosted by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 143.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,432 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Intuit by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Intuit by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,314,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,706,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $602.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.74 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $616.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.12.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,217 shares of company stock valued at $113,301,418. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.