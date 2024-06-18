SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $765,000 Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,286 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

