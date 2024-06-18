SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 52,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $888,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BX opened at $122.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.31 and a 200 day moving average of $123.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.40 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The firm has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

