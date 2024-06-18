SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

PBR stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

