SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,412,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Graco by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.23.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

