Creekmur Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $136.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

