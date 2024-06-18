Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 24,863 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $64,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $171.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $174.05.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

