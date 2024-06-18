Creekmur Asset Management LLC Takes $30,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $268,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after purchasing an additional 266,162 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $112.79 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.