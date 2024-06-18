Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,381 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $65,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.43. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $89.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 133.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.94%.

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,256.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,132 shares of company stock worth $4,856,653 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

